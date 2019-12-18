Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

Police enter Madras varsity as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

PTI
The Madras University is one of the oldest in India and students of the varsity are among others who have been protesting against the CAA.

Chennai: A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises.

The protesters sat on the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the Marina beach, seeking withdrawal of the amendment and raised slogans against the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Police personnel, meanwhile, arrived inside the varsity's campus.

The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA.

