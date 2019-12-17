Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, All India

Ex-Prez bats for raising LS strength to 1,000, cautions against 'majoritarianism'

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 8:38 am IST

Mukherjee noted people have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but 50 pc of them never voted for one party.

On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party. (Photo: File)
 On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday pitched for raising the number of Lok Sabha constituencies to 1,000 from the existing 543 and for a corresponding increase in Rajya Sabha's strength, arguing that India has a "disproportionately large size" of electorate for elected representatives.

Delivering the second Atal Vihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by India Foundation here, he said the last time the strength of Lok Sabha was revised was in 1977 which, he noted, was based on the 1971 census that put the total population at 55 crore.

The population since then has more than doubled, and there was a "strong case" to remove the freeze in the delimitation exercise. It should be ideally increased to 1,000, he added.

On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party.

"A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy," he said.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, pranab mukherjee, atal vihari vajpayee, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)

10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; no students among them: Cops

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)

Rape accused stabs minor victim's father to death in Rajasthan, injures mother, brother

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)

Jamia protesters admitted with bullet wounds, says doctor; cops deny allegations

The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030. (Representational Image)

India slips to 112th rank on gender gap index, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts

MOST POPULAR

1

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

2

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

3

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

4

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

5

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham