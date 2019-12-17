Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:11 PM IST

India, All India

CJI Bobde recuses from hearing convict’s review petition in Nirbhaya gangrape case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 2:47 pm IST

The CJI said he would constitute a bench which would take up the review plea on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

The CJI said he would constitute a bench which would take up the review plea on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

At the outset, a special bench comprising CJI and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that review pleas has to be heard by another appropriate bench.

The CJI said one of his relatives had earlier appeared on behalf of the victim's mother in the case and observed that it would be appropriate that some other bench hear the review plea.

Tags: sa bobde, supreme court, nirbhaya rape and murder case, 2012 gangrape and murder case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

PM dares Congress to make Pakistanis Indian citizens, overturn Article 370

The students were protesting against the government’s Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which gives citizenship to migrants, of six non-Muslim minority communities from three countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI)

Go to respective high courts: SC on plea over police action against CAA protesters

Sengar's lawyers, however, sought minimum punishment from the court. (Photo: file)

Unnao case: Court adjourns hearing on punishment to Kuldeep Sengar till Dec 20

The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 8.30 am, they said. (Photo: File)

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos successfully test-fired from Odisha's Chandipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

2

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

3

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

4

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

5

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham