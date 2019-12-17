CJI Bobde recuses from hearing convict’s review petition in Nirbhaya gangrape case

The CJI said he would constitute a bench which would take up the review plea on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

The CJI said he would constitute a bench which would take up the review plea on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

At the outset, a special bench comprising CJI and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that review pleas has to be heard by another appropriate bench.

The CJI said one of his relatives had earlier appeared on behalf of the victim's mother in the case and observed that it would be appropriate that some other bench hear the review plea.