The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

Thanks for believing in Congress, will fulfil responsibility: Rahul to Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2018, 2:08 pm IST

'It is an honour for the Congress party to serve Rajasthan. We will fulfil our responsibility,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony as Rajasthan Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony as Rajasthan Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday thanked the people of Rajasthan for believing in the party and vowed that the state government will fulfil its responsibilities.

His remarks came after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony in Jaipur on Monday, while Sachin Pilot took oath as a cabinet minister.

The party announced that Pilot will be the state's deputy chief minister.

"Thanks to the people of Rajasthan for believing in the Congress. Congratulations to the leaders and workers of the Congress for the success of their struggle," he tweeted.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

 

"It is an honour for the Congress party to serve Rajasthan. We will fulfil our responsibility," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted photographs from the swearing-in ceremony and of a bus in which top opposition leaders were seen sitting with him.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

 

The leaders included Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, DMK president M K Stalin, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

Tags: ashok gehlot, sachin pilot, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

2

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

3

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

4

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

5

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham