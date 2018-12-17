The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sonia Gandhi bats for strong Congress-DMK ties

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2018, 6:48 am IST
Mrs Gandhi said the message of unity among the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) should go to the people.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
Chennai: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi Sunday hit out at the BJP for being determined to destroy constitutional values, and sought “steadfast and strong ties” between her party and the DMK to trounce the saffron party in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.    

Mrs Gandhi, who unveiled a statue of late DMK patriarch  M. Karunanidhi at the Dravidian party’s headquarters here, heaped praise on the late leader.

“Karunanidhi was a democrat to the core and a believer in parliamentary institutions,” she said, adding her party will always remember his support to former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1971 and 1980 towards Indira’s bank nationalisation and abolition of privy purses initiatives. ‘’It is my earnest desire that the mutual support of our parties to each other must remain strong and steadfast as when Karunanid-hiji was guiding us...And as we wage together a battle with the political forces that are determined to destroy our constitutional values, our institutions and the idea of India as you know it,’’ she said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

“Let the message go to the people of Tamil Nadu and the country that we are united and determined to protect and preserve our country’s constitution and its values that has built and sustained India over the last 70 years,” she asserted.   

Recalling her association with Karunanidhi, the Congress leader said the late patriarch was a great support and strength for the UPA from 2004 to 2014.

‘’I personally remember that we looked up to his knowledge and experience to guide our coalition government,” she said.

