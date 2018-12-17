The Asian Age | News

Maldives’ Solih in Delhi, talks with PM today

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2018, 2:56 am IST

Solih will also call on vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

New Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and first lady Fazna Ahmed arrive at Palam airbase. (Photo: PTI)
 New Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and first lady Fazna Ahmed arrive at Palam airbase. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Maldives’ new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived here Sunday on a three-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Mr Solih, who surprisingly defeated Maldivian strongman Abdulla Yameen in polls in September, arrived here this afternoon on his first foreign visit after assuming office and was received by Union minister Hardeep S. Puri.

“Fortifying close bonds of cooperation and friendship. President of #Maldives @ibusolih received by MoS @MoHUA_India @HardeepSPuri on arrival in Delhi — his first foreign visit after assuming office & within a month of visit of PM @narendramodi to Maldives,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Mr Solih will hold talks with Mr Modi on Monday after a ceremonial reception. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind the same day.

Mr Solih will also call on vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Mr Solih, who is accompanied by his wife Fazna Ahmed, will visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday before heading back to Maldives.

Mr Solih’s visit comes about a month after Prime Minister Modi attended his swearing-in ceremony. Mr Modi had said in Maldives that he was looking forward to working closely with Mr Solih. 

Tags: ibrahim mohamed solih, narendra modi

