3 Congress CMs to take oath in Hindi heartland today, all eyes on Oppn unity

A host of leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Congress will take the reigns from the BJP in the three Hindi heartland states today. Following lengthy discussions and deliberations, the Rahul Gandhi-led party had named the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who will take oath today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies. However, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, three of the country's top opposition leaders, will give the event a miss.

Here are developments to this big story: