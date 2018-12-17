The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

India, All India

1984 riots: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to resign, demands Kamal Nath’s expulsion

ANI
Published : Dec 17, 2018, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2018, 5:06 pm IST

'A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP CM. Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party,' Sambit Patra said.

'Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A day when Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of being involved in the case, demanding he be expelled from the party.

Stating that Kamal Nath's name has cropped up along with affidavit and evidence submitted in a report to the Nanavati Commission, Patra also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should step down as Congress president.

"Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission," he said.

"A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP (Madhya Pradesh) CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party," Patra demanded.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on him.

The court had asked Kumar to surrender before December 31.

The High Court reversed the trial court verdict of 2013 and sentenced Sajjan Kumar and five others in a case related to the killing of five members of a Sikh family in Delhi's Cantonment area in November 1984, following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

After her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, around 3,000 people were killed in anti-Sikh riots when mobs targeted innocent people.

Tags: sambit patra, rahul gandhi, kamal nath, 1984 anti-sikh riots, sajjan kumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

2

Nokia 8.1 review: Style meets substance

3

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

4

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

5

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham