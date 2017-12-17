The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul to sustain politics of hope, says Manmohan Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 17, 2017, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2017, 7:02 am IST

Conveying his good wishes to new Congress President, Dr. Singh ended his speech by saying “May your path be blessed”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: Asian Age)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh termed the appointment of Mr. Rahul Gandhi as Congress President as “politics of hope” which is needed by the country and not allow the “politics of fear” to take over. Speaking at the event of taking over of Mr. Gandhi, Dr. Singh said,  “Rahulji is taking over as president of our party at a time when there are certain disturbing trends visible in our politics.” He further added, “Rahul ji, we depend upon you to transform that area, that fear of politics will transform, to sustain the politics of hope, which this country needs.”

Targeting the BJP Dr. Singh said, “As a distinguished academic pointed out a few days ago, there are dangers that the ‘politics of fear’ will take over from the politics of hope.”

He further added that Mr. Gandhi was not fit to take on the role of the Congress President as he has been trained well and has traveled extensively, heard people out and understands the problems being faced by the people. “He brings to this office of the Congress President a new sense of dedication, a new sense of commitment, a new sense of looking after the leadership role,” Dr. Singh said.

Recalling his association with the outgoing President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi he said he has worked with her as CWC member and as prime minister for 10 years. He further added that under the guidance of Mrs. Gandhi historical legislations were passed that include MNREGA and Right to Information Act. Thanking Mrs. Gandhi, the former Prime Minister said, “Now that Sonia ji is handing over the reins to Rahul ji, we salute Sonia ji for the magnificent leadership that she has provided in these last 19 years.”

Conveying his good wishes to new Congress President, Dr. Singh ended his speech by saying “May your path be blessed”

Tags: manmohan singh, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham