The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

India, All India

BJP dubs Congress ‘corrupt’, dismisses Rahul’s promotion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 17, 2017, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2017, 7:01 am IST

The BJP spokesperson said it was an irony that despite the Congress not being in power for four years, corruption cases were still tumbling out.

Newly elect Congress President Rahul Gandhi receives greetings from supporters after taking charge during an event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Newly elect Congress President Rahul Gandhi receives greetings from supporters after taking charge during an event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as Rahul Gandhi took on the mantle of the President of Congress party, the ruling BJP on Saturday dubbed the Congress as a “corrupt thought process” and shrugged off his elevation, stating its working style and “corrupt ways” remained the same.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the sentencing of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress, in a corruption case to hit out at the party, claiming it would remain corrupt despite the change in leadership.

“We all know that Madhu Koda was an Independent MLA, but because of the fact that the government was formed with the outside support of the Congress party, the government then was almost a Congress government run by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road by the help of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson said it was an irony that despite the Congress not being in power for four years, corruption cases were still tumbling out.

“This speaks volumes about the thought process, the working nature of Congress party. So a new president or an old president, the working style of Congress party, the corrupt ways of Congress party still remain the same,” he said.

He said when the Congress talks about a change in leadership, the country is seeing how during its 10-year rule, corruption of ten to fourteen lakh crore rupees took place under their very nose.

"Elections are won not because of riots on streets, not because 'sadak pe aag laga ke'. Elections are won because the mantra of reform, transform and perform works in the country under the able leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, senior leaders from across the political spectrum congratulated Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as the President of Congress party on Saturday. Top leadership of several allies of the Congress, including Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party, MK Stalin from the DMK and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, were among the first to send best wishes to the newly-appointed party chief.   In a video message, tweeted by the Congress party's official handle,  as he wished him the best in his new role, General Secretary, CPI(M), @Sitaram Yechury recalled an important, often-quoted motto of Congress President Rahul Gandhi taken from Robert Frost "I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep," and hoped that he worked for the betterment of the nation.  

Tags: rahul gandhi, sambit patra, madhu koda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham