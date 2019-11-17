Sunday, Nov 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi breathes easier as AQI improves to 'poor'category

ANI
Published : Nov 17, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2019, 10:09 am IST

The spike in air pollution in the national capital is primarily due to insufficient rainfall and low wind speed.

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (Photo: File)
 The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After reeling under a layer of hazardous levels of pollution for almost a week, the air quality in Noida significantly improved but remained in the 'poor' category.

According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Sector 62 Noida docked at 221, which falls in the 'poor' category. The current AQI is down from 573 (severe) that was recorded on Saturday.

Isolated pockets of the region were covered in a thick blanket of smog due to the spike in pollutants in the air. The smog cover also reduced visibility at major junctions of the city in the wee hours.

It is to be noted that all government and private schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district remained closed on November 14 and 15 due to rising pollution levels in the region, as the AQI had entered the 'severe' category, forcing people to limit their outdoor activities.

"Pollution has increased in the last few days. Schools were closed and this has affected my studies. We cannot breathe if we don't put a mask. I used to play for around one hour, but since pollution levels have increased, I cannot go out," Aditi, a youngster, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shailendra, another resident in Noida, said, "Pollution levels have decreased because of the winds. However, it is still a dangerous situation. Schools were closed as pollution levels spiked and have affected the studies of children. They cannot go out and play as well. We are doing our activities indoors."

Elsewhere in the National Capital Region (NCR), the air quality came out of the 'severe' category due to strong surface winds, which helped in clearing out the pollutants from the atmosphere.

In Gurugram, the AQI at NISE Gwal Pahari area read at 301, which falls in the 'very poor' category, as per the CPCB data.

In Delhi, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, read at 218 and 217 at Lodhi Road area respectively, both of which falls in 'poor' category, according to SAFAR.

Residents in the Delhi-NCR have been gasping for fresh air since due to the noxious smog that has enveloped the region owing to incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

Tags: delhi, air quality, aqi, safar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sharing a video of a speech by Thackeray on Twitter, Fadnavis wrote he taught people the value of 'self-respect'. (Photo: File)

He taught 'self-respect': Fadnavis lauds Bal Thackeray amid fight with Sena

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the time has come for him to take retirement from politics and assured that he will do so once a law to control population control is implemented. (Photo: File)

Giriraj Singh hints at quitting politics after his 'big dream' to build for Ram Temple gets fulfilled

One of the directors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Rajneet Singh, son of ex-BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh, was on Saturday arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), an official said. (Photo: File)

Bank director, son of ex-BJP MLA from Mumbai arrested over his role in PMC Bank Scam

The Ram temple construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will begin in April next year and it will be ready by 2022. (Photo: File)

Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya to begin in April 2020: sources

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp video threat targets both Android and iOS users

2

Instagram's 'like-count-hiding' experiment goes global

3

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

4

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

5

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham