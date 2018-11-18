Will embrace death than back BJP, says Ajit Jogi

Chhattisgarh is going to second and final phase assembly elections on November 20 when 72 seats in the state would go to elections.

Bhopal: Former chief minister Ajit Jogi on Saturday dismissed with “contempt” the talks of his newly floated party entering into post-poll alliance with BJP in Chhattisgarh and said that he “would prefer death to supporting BJP.”.

Mr Jogi whose Janata Congress Chhattisgarh has forged an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP in the two-phase assembly elections in Chhattisgarh scheduled to be over on November 20, described the “rumours” that his party might go for post-poll alliance with BJP in Chhattisgarh, as “conspiracy” by his detractors to weaken the alliance in the state.

Mr Jogi even swore by five religious scriptures to drive him point home.

“The JCC-BSP alliance will form government in Chhattisgarh and I will be chief minister”, he declared while addressing a news conference in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

His assertion comes a day after BSP supremo Mayawati declared in Lucknow that her party would have no post-poll alliance with either BJP or Congress in Chhattisgarh.

“My party will rather like to sit in Opposition than extending support either to BJP or Congress”, she had said.

