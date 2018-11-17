The Asian Age | News

Speeding car runs over people waiting for bus in Maharashtra, 4 killed

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Five others were injured after being hit by a car at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning.

The victims and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, the police said. (Representational Image)
Thane: At least four people, including a 16-year-old boy, died and five others were injured after being hit by a car at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, the police said.

The victims and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, the police said.

"After being alerted about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead," an official said.

The injured, including two minor girls and a couple, were shifted from Shahapur Rural Hospital to Thane Civil Hospital, they said.

Local MLA Pandurang Barora, who visited the spot, said, "Some of the victims even fell off the bridge after being hit by the speeding vehicle.

