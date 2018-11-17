The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

India, All India

SP begins damage control efforts after Shivpal threat

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2018, 7:13 am IST

Top SP leaders have been asked to remain in touch with ‘soft targets’ in the party and ensure that they do not switch loyalties.

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has finally woken up to the threat it faces from the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP)  led by Shivpal Yadav.

According to the sources, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a ma-jor damage control exercise and is keeping a close eye on all district units.

The party is drawing up a list of those leaders who have directly or indirectly been in touch with Shivpal Yadav and is also identifying party workers who could cross over to the PSP.

Top SP leaders have been asked to remain in touch with ‘soft targets’ in the party and ensure that they do not switch loyalties.

“Once the SP-BSP alliance formalises, no party leader will join any other party because the alliance will emerges as the strongest political force in the state,” said a senior SP leader.

The SP strategists, however, are worried about the 45 or more seats that the BSP is likely to claim in the Lok Sabha elections. “We are concerned about these seats because when we do not have our candidate, there is a possibility that our leaders may go across to the PSP to contest as rebel candidates,” the party functionary said.

The SP is aware of the fact that it is the PSP that will cause maximum damage to them in the Lok Sabha elections since both the parties share the same vote bank and even the same leaders since Shivp-al Yadav has not yet been expelled from the SP. No action has been taken ag-ainst those SP leaders wh-o have opted for the PSP.

The SP is also trying to keep its patriarch Mulay-am Singh Yadav in good humor and send a strong message to the cadres that the senior leader is firmly with SP led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, till now, has been sending confusing signals by dividing his time between the warring factions.

Meanwhile, Mr Shivpal Yadav has set up his party units in 60 out of the 75 districts and is strengthening his party organization. He is focusing on central UP districts that are SP bastions including Etah, Etawah, Kannauj, Farukkhabad, Auraiyya, Mainpuri and Ferozabad.

The PSP has announced that it will be holding a rally in Lucknow on December 9 and this is being touted as its first major show of strength. Sources claim that some more top SP leaders may join the PSP at the rally.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, shivpal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

2

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

3

Silicon eyed as way to boost electric car battery potential

4

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

5

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham