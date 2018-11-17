The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Sex harassment accused MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal named in Editors’ Guild members list

ANI
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

Senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, is also on updated members' list.

MJ Akbar (Left) and Tarun Tejpal (Right). (Photo: File | PTI)
 MJ Akbar (Left) and Tarun Tejpal (Right). (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Editor's Guild of India has released an updated list of members, which includes names of former Union Minister M J Akbar and Tarun Tejpal, both of whom have been alleged of sexual misconduct by their women colleagues.

Senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, is also on the list.

This comes despite a number of members of the guild calling for the removal of those who have been accused of sexual harassment by women.

Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct during his days in the media industry by at least 20 women. The storm around the journalist-turned-politician gathered momentum after the #MeToo campaign raged in India.

The 67-year-old resigned from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs on October 17 owing to the growing flak he faced over the allegations.

The guild had earlier directed Akbar to withdraw the defamation case he had filed against journalist Priya Ramani, who was one of the first women to openly name the former minister.

Former Tehelka editor, Tarun Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

A Goa trial court had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in October, the Editor's Guild had, taking note of alleged sexual harassment and assault of women journalists, released a statement condemning all "predatory conduct by such men".

It had also assured solidarity with women journalists who have brought the critical issues in public debate.

Tags: editors guild of india, m j akbar, tarun tejpal, gautam adhikari, sexual harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

2

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

3

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

4

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

5

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham