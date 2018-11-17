Rajasthan: Amit Shah to hold massive rally Nov 21

The BJP has so far announced the names of 162 candidates in the 200-member assembly.

New Delhi: In a bid to support party’s candidates and woo the voter, BJP president Amit Shah will hold a massive roadshow in Bikaner in poll bound Rajasthan on November 21 where the Opposition Congress is said to be in a resurgent mode. While the ruling BJP sounds confident of breaking the electoral jinx and retaining power in the state, the Congress is hopeful that it will come back to power. One of the main poll planks of the Congress in the state is nonfulfilment of poll promises made by the BJP and former chief minister and Congress stalwart, Ashok Gehlot has said that all welfare schemes, including the free medicines programmes, and all infrastructure projects of the previous government “which were halted, scrapped and destroyed” by the Vasundhara Raje regime will be revived if his party is voted back to power in the state. The Congress’s poll promises also include relief schemes and incentives for the farmers and employment for the youth, two sections which the BJP had also been wooing. The Congress had also accused the BJP of rolling back some of the people centric schemes started during the previous Congress regime,w hich included free medicines schemes, pensions for the marginalised sections, loan relief for farmers, incentives for the rural poor, financial assistance for cattle sector among others. After much delay, the Congress released its first list of candidates for the state on late Thursday. The Congress released names of 152 candidates for the December 7 polls. While Mr Gehlot has been fielded from Sardarpura, former Union minister and state party president Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk seat. Both are considered to be the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post. The BJP has so far announced the names of 162 candidates in the 200-member assembly.