Latest pics from DeepVeer's wedding, featuring ladkiwale and ladkewale

Rome/Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone the new Mr and Mrs were all smiles in a new family portrait shared by the former's stylist, Nitasha Gaurav.

The picture was taken on November 14 after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani style wedding.

In the picture Deepika is seen standing between Ranveer Singh and his mother Anju Bhavnani.

Like the rest of Deepika and Ranveer's fans, Nitasha too gushed about the couple.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Us and ours ?????? #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi".

Also, Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani who was flown in to click the couple for the Konkani style wedding shared a photo of the couple along with Deepika's family.

Manglani in his caption said that those who attended the couple's wedding were given exclusive handouts of the photo.

He wrote, "#DeepVeerKiShaadi : Those chosen few who attended #DeepikaPadukone - #RanveerSingh wedding were given an exclusive photo frame and a personalized Thank you note. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh".

B-Town's power couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.