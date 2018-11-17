India, Vietnam want free, open Indo-Pacific: MEA

The President will meet the Vietnamese top leadership and will also address the Vietnamese National Assembly.

New Delhi: India and Vietnam share the vision of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region which includes a “rules-based system” and there is greater convergence between the two countries, the MEA said, ahead of a visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Vietnam and Australia from November 18 to 24, even as the ministry said there were no roadblocks in supply of Uranium from Australia to India.

When asked about reports that Vietnam may be uncomfortable with the emerging “Quadrilateral” in the Indo-Pacific region that comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia, the MEA’s secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said that India and Vietnam share a vision of the Indo-Pacific with greater “convergence” between the the two countries that includes the region being a ‘free and open’ one with a ‘rules-based system’.

Historically, Vietnam has been the closest friend of India in south-east Asia and the two countries share very close strategic ties. Vietnam, like India, has fought a border war with China previously.

In Australia, President Kovind will meet the Australian governor-general and the Prime Minister. Mr Kovind will also address the Indian community in Sydney and will also visit Melbourne.

Other engagements include unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and visiting a university there. In response to a question, senior MEA officials said that a mechanism was already in place for supply of Uranium from Australia to India for civil nuclear energy, adding that there were “no roadblocks” in this supply.