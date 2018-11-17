Hizbul Mujahideen releases video showing militants killing youth in J&K

Video has gone viral on social media, shows militants pumping bullets into Manzoor, whose body was recovered Friday morning.

In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village. (Representational Image | AP)

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen has released a video purportedly showing militants killing a youth, who was alleged to be an Army informer.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows militants pumping a volley of bullets into Nadeem Manzoor, whose body was recovered Friday morning.

A resident of Safanagri village of south Kashmir's Shopian district, Manzoor was kidnapped by militants on Thursday night. The militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing.

In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village.

"I saw the militants in the village and when I reached home, I gave a missed call to an Army officer. The officer called me back and I told him that there were militants in our village near my home," Manzoor is heard telling the militants.

HM commander Riyaz Naikoo, in an audio message released along with the video, defended Manzoor's killing, saying he was an informer of the Army.

"Manzoor informed the Army about two militants who were then killed in an encounter," Naikoo said, referring to a November 6 gunfight in Safanagri area of Shopian.

Naikoo said the youth had confessed to tipping off the forces due to greed. "We do not want to kill anyone, but they (informers) are forcing us. We will expose more such videos in the future and traitors will face similar fate," he said.

The HM commander also warned panchs and sarpanches of "justice", saying "they should wait for their turn".

The incident comes a day after killing a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an Army informer, militants Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian, police said.

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter. Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.