

After AAI snub, Carnatic vocalist to perform in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 6:51 am IST
Krishna has often been the subject of hate trolls for his critical views on Hindutva and the establishment.

T.M. Krishna (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Carnatic music vocalist T.M. Krishna, whose concert in the national capital  was scrapped by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), will perform at the Garden of Five Senses on Saturday evening on an invitation of the AAP government.  Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that the AAP government’s invitation to Mr Krishna, saying no artist should be denied an opportunity to perform.

After Mr Krishna’s November 17 concert to be held at Nehru Park was cancelled by AAI, the AAP government had on Thursday stepped in to organise another performance by the Carnatic vocalist, who often finds himself in the cross-hairs of controversy over his outspoken views.

According to a senior officer, Mr  Krishna will perform at the event —  “Awam ki Awaz” — hosted by the Delhi government at the Garden of Five Senses at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Mr Sisodia said on Twitter, “No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on November 17 for the people of Delhi It’s important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists”. Mr Krishna’s concert organised by the AAI was allegedly cancelled following a troll campaign against it for hosting the vocalist, a Magsaysay award winner, who has been called an “urban Naxal.”

Considered one of the finest proponents of Carnatic music, Mr Krishna has often been the subject of hate trolls for his critical views on Hindutva and the establishment.  The music vocalist, who is credited for being one of those taking the 600-year-old Carnatic musical tradition forward, is also an activist who has worked on creating egalitarian spaces for music and breaking down caste barriers.

