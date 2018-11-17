12 students injured after school bus hits divider on busy Noida road

The school bus hit a divider at crowded Rajnigandha underpass in Noida's Sector 16.

The front part of the bus was severely damaged in the accident. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Noida: At least 12 students were injured after a school bus carrying over 30 students hit a divider in a busy area in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The driver and conductor of the bus are in a critical condition. The front part of the bus was severely damaged in the accident.

All the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital.

The bus that belonged to Apeejay School in Noida met with the accident at the crowded Rajnigandha underpass in Noida's Sector 16.