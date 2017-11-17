The Asian Age | News

Padmavati row: Karni Sena threatens to chop off Deepika’s nose

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 2:01 am IST

The Karni Sena chief accused film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of going back on his words.

Lucknow: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief convenor of the Rajput Karni Sena, has said that films like Padmavati were a form of cultural terrorism and has demanded a ban on its release.

The Yogi Adityanath government, late on Wednesday night, sent a letter to the ministry of information and broadcasting saying that the release of Padmavati could pose a major law and order problem in the state. The letter further said that the censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie.

The letter further stated that “in view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22, November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the ‘Barawafat’ procession by Muslims on December 2, the film’s release can pose serious security issues”.

In an exclusive interview to this correspondent here on Thursday, Mr Kalvi said that it had become a fashion to demean women and history through such films.

“We will not allow these cultural goondas to have their way. I am going to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath not to allow the release of such films”, he said.

The Karni Sena has given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 1, the date of the scheduled release of Padmavati, Mr Kalvi said that the bandh would mean that all cinema halls in the country remain closed on that day.

Mr Kalvi alleged that Padmavati had been funded by ‘Dawood in Dubai’ and said that this explains why and how the major portions of the film were shot during the period when the entire country was facing the impact of demonetisation.

“In January this year, Mr Bhansali had promised us that he would not release the promos or the trailer of Padmavati without the consent of a panel of historians but he went ahead and released the same without even informing us. Rani Padmavati i is a symbol of women’s honour and we will not allow anyone to sully her image or project as someone’s love interest”, he said.

Asked whether there was still any room for an understanding on the issue, Mr Kalvi said, “The time for negotiations is over. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a habitual offender when it comes to misrepresenting facts. He did it in ‘Bajirao Mastani and has done it again with ‘Padmavati’. The film maker did not speak to even a single member of the royal family in Rajasthan when he embarked on this project.  I am the 37th descendent of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmini. Do I not have the right to defend the honour of my ancestors?” he asked.

He said that eight union ministers and seven chief ministers had supported his views on the issue. The BJP, apparently supports his views, albeit,  tacitly.

Mr Kalvi said that Mr Bhansali would be sending the film to the censor board soon and the Karni Sena has already filed its objections.

“But we understand the limitations of the censor board. They can object to scenes involving sex and excessive violence but cannot rule over distortion of historical facts. We are also preparing to move the Supreme Court if the need arises but we will not allow Padmavati to be released”, he emphasised.

The Karni Sena chief also questioned the campaign that claims that Padmini was a mythical character. “Ask the people of Rajasthan and you will get the answer”, he stated.

The Karni Sena also seems to have taken umbrage at the statement issued by actor Deepika Padukone who has said that Padmavati would release at all costs. Deepika plays the title role of Padmavati in the film.

“It is clear that they are provoking us. Deepika’s statement is a challenge to the Rajput and even Hindu community.  Where is the need for such statements? The “ghoomar” dance is also a major distortion – they are showing a Rajput queen dancing with ordinary women,” he said.

When informed that members of his outfit had threatened to cut off the actor’s nose in retaliation, Mr Kalvi said, “Woh hamara sar kaat dein aur hum chup rahen? I do not want violence but we will also not tolerate community shaming. Our silence should not be mistaken for our weakness”.

