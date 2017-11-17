J&K footballer-turned-LeT militant surrenders after parents' appeals

Majid's father had suffered a heart attack after learning that his son was among the militants trapped in Kulgam district.

Reports said that Khan surrendered before the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles somewhere in Anantnag on Thursday night. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Kashmir’s young footballer Majid Irshad Khan, who disappeared from his home in southern Anantnag district last week and joined militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, surrendered before the Army on Thursday.

Reports said that the 20-year-old college student surrendered before the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles somewhere in Anantnag on Thursday night. He was later handed over to ‘Victor Force’, a counterinsurgency force of the Army.

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police interrogated him. They are likely to hand him over to his parents after “debriefing”. However, the police will pursue the case registered against him under relevant provisions of the law, the official sources in Srinagar said.

Majid's surrender comes days after his parents had appealed to him to shun militancy and return home. They took the help of social media and went on television to reach out to his son.

His father Irshad Ahmed Khan, 59, had suffered a heart attack after learning that his son was among the militants trapped in Kulgam district when the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation a few days back.

His mother Aisha Begum has not eaten since last Thursday, when the footballer’s photograph showing him carrying an AK-47 assault rifle with a message that he had joined the militants group went viral on social media.