Indore man’s claim to no-man’s land contested

Dixit’s ownership of the land between Egypt, Sudan challenged by an American.

Bhopal: Self-proclaimed “emperor” of “Kingdom of Dixit”, a no man’s land between Egypt and Sudan, is facing the threat of losing his newly-acquired “empire”.

The young entrepreneur of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Suyash Dixit, who created much hype on social media by staking claim on Bir Tawil, a 2,200 sq.km. unclaimed area nestled between Egypt and Sudan, has now been contested by an American who has earlier “owned” the arid land for his daughter, refusing to believe that the 24-year-old software engineer has ever set his foot on land.

Mr Dixit could not have made it to Bir Tawil from Abu Simbel as the no man’s land is separated by Lake Nasser which cannot be crossed since there is no ferry service or a bridge, Virginia-based Jeremaih Heaton’s post in social media said.

Mr Dixit could not be contacted despite repeated calls by this newspaper to his cellphone, for his reactions to the sudden development. He however had purportedly told a section of media that he had visited the land and would prove it shortly.

According to the American, he was working to get international recognition of the no man’s land as “Kingdom of North Sudan” where he was wooing investors to set up a giant solar power plant to supply power to both Egypt and Sudan.

He regretted that Mr Dixit’s claim of the land has come as a distraction to his mission.

Earlier, Mr Dixit told the media that he was planning to run “Kingdom of Dixit” online from India.

“Kingdom of Dixit will be the first virtually governed kingdom in the world,” he said.