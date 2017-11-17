The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Guj polls: BJP lists 70 candidates; Vijay Rupani to contest from Rajkot West

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 2:19 pm IST

The names were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday.

The BJP's parliamentary board, led by Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met on Wednesday at the BJP's national headquarters in Delhi to discuss probable candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)
 The BJP's parliamentary board, led by Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met on Wednesday at the BJP's national headquarters in Delhi to discuss probable candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list with 70 candidates for the two-phase poll in Gujarat on December 9 and 14.

The list names Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani as candidate from Rajkot West. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

The names were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj among others, party leaders said.

The Lok Janshakti Party on Friday said it would not field any candidate for Gujarat polls and announced its support to ally BJP in the election, following a hectic campaign by its chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in favour of the saffron party.

In the run up to the polls, which will be held in two phases next month, the BJP has deployed Ram Vilas Paswan in its campaign in an attempt to woo Dalit voters.

Election Commission on October 26 announced a two-phase poll in Gujarat on December 9 and 14, setting off a high-decibel face-off between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

Counting will be held on December 18 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. 

While the first phase will be held in 89 of 182 seats, the notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the other 93 seats in 14 districts.

With inputs from PTI

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, two-phase poll, vijaybhai rupani, bjp's central election committee, bjp list
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

2

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

3

OnePlus 5T is official, with taller screen and reworked camera

4

This gold plated toilet created with 24 Louis Vuitton bags is bizarre

5

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham