Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

India, All India

EC authorises Nitish Kumar faction to use JD(U) election symbol

ANI
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 6:07 pm IST

After hearing arguments from petitioner's lawyer, Sibal, and Nitish Kumar's lawyer; the EC authorised latter to use 'Arrow' symbol.

The EC found 'the respondent group led by Nitish Kumar has demonstrated overwhelming majority support in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the National Council of the Party which is the apex level organisational body of the party.' (Photo: PTI)
 The EC found 'the respondent group led by Nitish Kumar has demonstrated overwhelming majority support in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the National Council of the Party which is the apex level organisational body of the party.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) group led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now the official owner of party symbol 'arrow'.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday passed orders in this regard.

Chhotubhai Amarsang Vasava, lone JD(U) MLA from Gujarat, had filed petition in the EC and sought a direction that the faction of Janata Dal (United) led by him may be recognised as the said party.

In his plea, he had claimed that "he has been elected as the Acting President of the Janata Dal (United) on 17th of September, 2017, in a meeting of the National Executive of the Party held at New Delhi until the election of a new President in accordance with the Constitution of the Party".

Vasava had alleged that there has been a dispute in the party following the decision taken in July by the Kumar-led faction to end the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan), which Congress, JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal formed in 2015, and align with the BJP.

According to the petitioner, the decision taken by the Kumar-led faction was against an earlier decision taken by the party and the principles of the JD(U).

Considering the upcoming elections in Gujarat, the EC took up this matter on priority.

After hearing arguments from petitioner's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, and Nitish Kumar's lawyer, Rakesh Dwivedi; the EC authorised Kumar-led faction to use 'Arrow' symbol.

The EC found "the respondent group led by Nitish Kumar has demonstrated overwhelming majority support in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the National Council of the Party which is the apex level organisational body of the party."

Hence, the top election body concluded "the group led by Nitish Kumar is hereby recognised as the Janata Dal (United) in terms of Paragraph-'l5 of the Symbols Order. Consequently, the group led by Nitish Kumar is entitled to use the reserved symbol 'Arrow' as a recognised State Party symbol in Bihar."  

Tags: election commission, janata dal (united), nitish kumar, arrow symbol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

