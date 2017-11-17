Brave decision: J&K Police after footballer-turned-militant Majid surrenders

‘I compliment him and assure that he will be able to get back to normal life very soon,’ Major General says.

Srinagar: The 20-year-old footballer from Anantnag, who joined militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) last week, has surrendered, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, Major General BS Raju said, "It was a very brave decision by Majid Khan, I compliment him and assure that he will be able to get back to normal life very soon."

Answering a query of mediapersons, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Ahmed Khan said, "You seriously expected Lashkar to say he was in their group? They kill people and then don't own up how will they acknowledge this?"

Munir had earlier said the footballer-turned-militant, Majid Irshad Khan, had contacted his family, expressing a wish to return home.

His parents took the help of social media and went on television to appeal him to shun militancy and return home.

Majid's father Irshad Ahmed Khan, 59, had suffered a heart attack after learning that his son was among the militants trapped in Kulgam district when the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation a few days back.

Majid's mother Aisha Begum has not eaten since last Thursday, when the footballer’s photograph showing him carrying an AK-47 assault rifle with a message that he had joined the militants group went viral on social media.