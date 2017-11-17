BHU prof develops 'Har Har Mahadev' app which blocks porn sites

This measure has been taken up to do away with the onslaught of trash and misinformation on the internet.

Varanasi: As a measure to curb cases of rape and molestation in the country, a neurologist at the Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) along with his team developed a `sanskaari` application called ‘Har Har Mahadev`, which blocks pornographic sites.

Once installed, the app will play bhajans and devotional songs every time the user tries to open a porn site or any other site that is considered as 'inappropriate'.

This application is available on both mobile and desktop.

BHU Professor Dr Vijaynath Mishra said on Thursday, "By next month we will give a religion option. For example if a Muslim tries to open then 'Allah o Akbar' will be played, similarly chants of other religion will be loaded as well".

"When I first developed this app I had my patients, my children and my students in mind, but now I think this should be made available to the whole world," he said.

The app 'Har Har Mahadev' took six months to complete and can block about 3,800 identified sites, Mishra added.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of BHU, OP Upadhyay, said, "This is a very good step; it will help curb the corrupt mentality that has spread in society. This is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya, we adhere to dignity."

Presently, only Hindu devotional songs have been introduced.

The app was developed in their personal capacity by a team lead by university professor Mishra, BHU research scholars Smriti Singh and Akanksha Srivastav, Developer Ankit Shrivastav and journalists Aman and Ankit.