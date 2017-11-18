The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Assaulted when denied to give false testimony against Dera chief: Woman

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 9:27 pm IST

Suminder Kaur, who claims to be Ram Rahim former driver's niece, said she was being coerced by her uncle to give false testimony.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving 20 years in jail; 10 years each for the two rapes. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving 20 years in jail; 10 years each for the two rapes. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A woman on Friday alleged that she was being forced by the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's former driver Khatta Singh to level false accusations against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two women followers.

The allegation comes at a time when Khatta Singh has filed a plea to depose against Gurmeet Singh in the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

Suminder Kaur, who claimed to be Khatta Singh's niece, alleged that she was being coerced by him to give false testimony against the Sirsa-based Dera chief.

"Khatta Singh has been conspiring to defame the Dera. He tried to involve me but when I didn't listen to him, I was threatened and assaulted. He also attempted to have me kidnapped," Kaur claimed at a press conference.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape in August this year, following an anonymous written complaint in April, 2002, that he had sexually exploited two female followers. He is serving 20 years in jail -- 10 years each for the two rapes. The trial in the two murder cases against him are in the final stages.

A Sirsa-based journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati was shot at in October, 2002, after he exposed alleged nefarious activities inside the Dera. He died subsequently.

The second murder relates to former Dera manager Ranjit Singh who was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of the anonymous letter, which had made the sexual exploitation allegations, according to the prosecution.

Tags: dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim, ram rahim's former driver, khatta singh, suminder kaur, false testimony
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

2

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

3

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

4

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

5

BHU prof develops 'Har Har Mahadev' app which blocks porn sites

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham