

Rajnath Singh advice to armed forces on how to deal with Pakistan

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Rajnath Singh said Pakistan hasn't been desisting from sending terrorists, but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.

'It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation),' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in his directive to the Armed forces. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation),' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in his directive to the Armed forces. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amaravati: Accusing Pakistan of trying to destablise India by sending terrorists across the border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked not to fire first, but to retaliate without counting the bullets, if provoked.

"It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation)," he said in his directive to the Armed forces.

Addressing a public meeting at Guntur, Rajnath Singh said Pakistan has not been desisting from sending terrorists into the country, but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.

"Pakistan is trying to destabilise us by sending terrorists. But I would like to compliment our Army jawans, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police.

All three are acting in mutual coordination and are engaged in wiping out terrorists daily and are succeeding," he said.

Referring to the recent gunning down two TDP leaders, including an MLA, by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said the centre was fully with the state government in fighting the Maoists.

"Naxalism has to be completely rooted out of Andhra Pradesh, as well as India. We will fully support the state government in this regard," he said and condemned the killing of the TDP leaders.

Tags: rajnath singh, indian army, terrorism
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

