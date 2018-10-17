The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

India, All India

Women journalists attacked near Sabarimala despite police presence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 3:14 pm IST

Journalists were attacked at Pamba by anti-women protesters when they had gone to cover agitations near Sabarimala temple.

The News Minute reporter Saritha S Balan (L) and Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna (R) were attacked by anti-women protesters near Sabarimala temple. (Photo: Facebook, Twitter Screengrab respectively)
  The News Minute reporter Saritha S Balan (L) and Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna (R) were attacked by anti-women protesters near Sabarimala temple. (Photo: Facebook, Twitter Screengrab respectively)

Mumbai: Protests have intensified in Kerala hours ahead of opening of the Sabarimala temple where women of all ages will be allowed to enter the shrine for the first time.

In the latest turn of events, two women journalists -- one from The News Minute and the other from Republic TV -- were attacked by anti-women protesters when they had gone to cover the agitations near Sabarimala temple.

Reports said personnel from News 18, CNN-IBN and Aaj Taj were also targeted.

The shrine of Lord Ayyappa, traditionally closed to women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 years, opens its doors to women today after following Supreme Court verdict last month.

According to The News Minute report, the anti-women Sabarimala protesters had attacked reporter Saritha S Balan in Pamba.

The reporter was on a state transport bus that was carrying devotees to Sabarimala, when a mob of 20 men -- allegedly belonging to Karma Samithi -- surrounded the bus and tried to pull her out. 

The report added that Balan was verbally abused and physically attacked. One person in the mob had kicked her on the spine.

"She was kicked from behind as angry devotees took her photograph, called her derogatory names and chanted slogans in the name of Ayyappa. A woman also tried to throw a water bottle at Saritha," The News Minute reported.

The report said Saritha, who is now at a police station, is surrounded by the goons who call themselves devotees.

In a tweet, Republic stated, "Mob of 100 smash car, attack Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna". The mob of anti-women Sabarimala protesters had snatched batons from the police and attacked the television crew. Prasanna is safe.

The Supreme Court last month lifted centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age -- 10 to 50 years – stating that they must not be barred from entering the shrine. After the verdict the doors of the temple will open today.

Lord Ayappa, the presiding deity of the temple, is considered to be celibate by the devotees.

On Wednesday morning, two women, who were among the first to begin the trek to the temple, were stopped by protesters mid-way and were forced to return by the protesters.

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala protests, journalists attacked, kerala police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

2

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

3

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

4

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

5

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham