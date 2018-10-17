The Asian Age | News

ED registers case under PMLA in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 4:54 pm IST

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, chief of the state-funded NGO. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case pertaining to alleged rape of minor girls by officials of the shelter home, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the central probe agency has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of an FIR filed by the CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate, they said, will soon issue summons to the accused including the shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur.

It will investigate if illegal funds were generated and laundered by this alleged criminal activity, they said.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, chief of the state-funded NGO.

The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April.

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO which ran the government-funded shelter home for destitute girls. The probe was later taken over by the CBI.

In all, sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42 was confirmed in their medical examination while two others who were unwell were yet to undergo medical tests.

The TISS audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

Women staff members of the shelter home and Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, were among those who were arrested by the local police in connection with the case.

Tags: enforcement directorate, money laundering case, muzaffarpur shelter home, rape, sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

