Terrorists don’t have any religion, says Venkaiah Naidu

The vice-president was speaking at the Raising Day of the elite commando force, National Security Guards (NSG), at its Manesar headquarters on Monday.

New Delhi: Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the international community to launch a concerted effort to isolate states that sponsor terror.

Mr Naidu said that recent trends have shown that while terror incidents have increased, these are now happening at places which never experienced them in the past. That is, terror is taking place at the least expected at such venues.

While India, the vice-president added, was witnessing the menace of terror for the more than three decades now, it has always given a strong response to such anti-national elements.

"There has been a paradigm shift in the modus operandi of our adversaries, wherein the threat is not limited only to border areas, but has manifested in the hinterland also. This requires constant reviewing and enhancement of our operational capabilities," he added.

Mr Naidu clarified that there was nothing like good terrorists and bad terrorists as terrorism knows no religion or boundaries and nobody should be allowed to get away with acts of violence in the name of ideology.

He also appealed to the United Nations to see the conclusion of a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism, the proposal for which from India is pending since 1996.

On the occasion, the vice-president also paid homage to 19 martyrs of NSG who have been killed in various operations.

Mr Naidu said the NSG was a specially-trained, highly-skilled and a hugely motivated force, tasked with multifarious responsibilities and the entire nation is proud of their achievements.

"The NSG has been synonymous with bravery, professionalism and extreme dedication. The country will always remember the defining role NSG played in Akshardham, Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and neutralising grave threats, performing its tasks with great professional elan,’’ the vice-president said while appreciating the role played by NSG in national security.