The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Swaraj grants medical visa to Pak girl suffering from eye cancer

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 11:28 am IST

She also said another Pakistani child requiring bone marrow transplant was being given visa for treatment in India.

(Photo: PTI/File)
 (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant medical visa immediately to a five-year-old Pakistani girl, suffering from eye cancer, for treatment in India.

The child’s parents had sought Swaraj’s help.

“There is a request for medical visa for 5 year old child Anamta Farrukh who is suffering from eye cancer for her treatment in India. I have asked @IndiainPakistan to issue medical visa for treatment of the child in India immediately,” she said on Twitter on Monday.

She also said another Pakistani child requiring bone marrow transplant was being given visa for treatment in India.

“We are giving medical visa for the bone marrow transplant surgery of your son in India. I pray for his early recovery here,” Swaraj said to the father of the boy, identified as Shehriyar.

Swaraj announced that two Pakistani men were also being medical visas for liver transplant.

“We have approved medical visa for the liver transplant of your father Syed Baseer Imam Zaidi and pray for his long life,” she said.

Zaidi’s son Syed Adnan requested her to facilitate visa approval to his father.

“I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant surgery of your father in India,” she responded to the plea of another Twitter user.

Ms. Swaraj has been taking a sympathetic approach in granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals, notwithstanding strain in ties between India and Pakistan over a host of issues, including cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: sushma swaraj, medical visa, eye cancer, pakistani girl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

2

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

3

Astronomers witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold

4

Family plays important role in managing chronic illness

5

Here's how sleep is linked to integrity of sperm DNA

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham