The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

India, All India

Shia Waqf board in UP to gift 10 silver arrows for proposed Lord Ram statue

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 9:21 pm IST

Waqf Board chairman said the construction of the statue would put Uttar Pradesh on the world map.

The Adityanath government's has plans to build a 100-metre-high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Adityanath government's has plans to build a 100-metre-high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Emphasising that the construction of a Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya was a matter of pride for all Indians, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has said that it would gift 10 silver arrows for his statue as a mark of respect.

"The UP government's decision to erect a statue of Lord Ram is commendable. In keeping with the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of Awadh, these silver arrows will be just a token of admiration and esteem in which the Shias hold Lord Ram," the Board's chairman Waseem Rizvi wrote in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rizvi added that the construction of the statue would put UP on the world map.

The timing of Rizvi's statement is significant for the Uttar Pradesh government, as it comes in the wake of criticism of the state government's proposal by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Zafaryab Jilani and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Both leaders termed the move as "illegal and unconstitutional", saying that in a secular country, a government cannot involve or associate itself with a project like this (building the statue of a deity).

"The Nawabs of this region always respected the temples in Ayodhya. In fact, the land for Hanuman Garhi in central Ayodhya was donated by Nawab Shuja-ud-Daulah in 1739, while the funds to construct the Hanuman Garhi temple were provided by Nawab Asif-ud-Daullah, between 1775 and 1793," Rizvi pointed out.

Earlier, he had welcomed the Adityanath government's move to build a 100-metre-high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya.

The Shia Board is one of the parties in the appeals pending in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Rizvi had earlier filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court saying that the Shia board had no problem if the mosque was built at a reasonable distance from the 2.73-acre disputed land, preferably in a Muslim dominated locality, in Ayodhya.

The Shia Board had also claimed in an affidavit that the land, on which Babri Masjid had stood before it was demolished by a frenzied mob on December 6, 1992, belonged to it and that only it was entitled to negotiate an amicable solution with the consent of all stakeholders.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2010, after the Allahabad High Court divided the land equally among 'Ram Lalla', the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Tags: ayodhya case, ram mandir issue, chief minister yogi adityanath, ram mandir statue
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham