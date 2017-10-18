Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT finds, releases enlarged picture of bike-borne murder suspect

A police officer confirmed that the picture had been extracted from one of the two video clips they had obtained from a CCTV camera.

Bengaluru: A special investigation team (SIT) probing the killing of noted journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her house in Bengaluru has extracted an enlarged picture of a motorcycle-borne youth, who is suspected to have conducted a recce of the area before the incident.G

A police officer, who is part of the team, confirmed that the picture had been extracted from one of the two video clips they had obtained from a CCTV camera.

Police took the assistance of a forensic science laboratory abroad to stretch the picture.

The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said.

The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her strong anti-right wing stand, was shot dead on September 5 evening outside her residence in Bengaluru.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage, leading to protest rallies across the country.

The Karnataka government has formed a 21-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police B K Singh, to investigate the case.