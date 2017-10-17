The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

For first time, India, Russia to hold large-scale 'tri-service' military exercises

AFP
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 11:45 am IST

The October 19-29 joint war games will kick off in the eastern military district of Russia, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries have held annual naval exercises since 2003 but this is the first occasion that both will combine all military services. (Photo: Twitter/Representational)
 The two countries have held annual naval exercises since 2003 but this is the first occasion that both will combine all military services. (Photo: Twitter/Representational)

New Delhi: India and Russia will hold large-scale military exercises engaging their armies, navies and air forces for the first time, said the Defence Ministry.

The two countries have held annual naval exercises since 2003 but this is the first occasion that both will combine all military services.

They come on the back of regional tensions, with Delhi and China ending a months-long military stand-off at the strategically important Doklam Plateau across the border at Sikkim.

China has been expanding its naval presence in the Indian Ocean and building infrastructure in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, which has riled Delhi.

The October 19-29 joint war games will kick off in the eastern military district of Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

"The year 2017 marks a major milestone as this exercise has been upgraded to involve all the three services of the armed forces (Army, Navy & Air Force)," the statement said.

The games "will provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in counter terrorism operations in a multinational scenario in a joint tri-service environment".

India will send 350 personnel from its army and 80 from the air force, and military hardware including two aircraft and a frigate, while Russia will have about 1,000 troops.

Apart from anti-terrorism drills, the exercises will include professional interactions and establishment of joint command and control structures.

Tags: military exercises, india russia military exercises, army, air force, navy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

2

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

3

Astronomers witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold

4

Family plays important role in managing chronic illness

5

Here's how sleep is linked to integrity of sperm DNA

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the "kawaii" (cute) fluffiness of its ubiquitous pop culture. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham