The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

India, All India

Aadhaar can be sole identity proof for voting, says ex-CEC Krishnamurthy

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 9:13 pm IST

Krishnamurthy questioned the need to have election ID card as well as an Aadhaar card.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said till the entire country is covered by Aadhaar, both the cards should be allowed as ID proof for voting. (Photo| PTI/File)
 Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said till the entire country is covered by Aadhaar, both the cards should be allowed as ID proof for voting. (Photo| PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy on Tuesday advocated that the voter ID card can be done away with, and replaced with the Aadhaar, as the sole identity proof for voting.

At present, the Election Commission allows a number of documents, including passport, as identity proof in the absence of voter ID card.

"Today, we are having too many cards, leading to so many complications. Don't introduce too many complications in the system. The time has come wherein we should think of having only one card, no matter which card it is," Krishnamurthy said.

"The ID proof can be the Aadhaar card itself, when you are using it for all the other purposes. It can be used for elections also," he said.

"Aadhaar itself can be made as an election ID card. Why do you want to have election ID card as well as an Aadhaar card? If all voters are covered by the Aadhaar card, then you should eliminate the voter ID card and make Aadhaar the only ID for electoral purposes," Krishnamurthy said. 

He said till the entire country is covered by Aadhaar, both the cards should be allowed as ID proof for voting.

"You can set a particular cut-off date, may be 2019 or 2020 or whatever timeline which suits the best, but everybody should have an Aadhaar card (for voting)", the former CEC said.

He also said there was no need for the Election Commission to "delink" the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, and further termed the whole issue as an "avoidable controversy".

Krishnamurthy argued that the Himachal Pradesh election could have been postponed by a few days to club it with that in Gujarat.

"I don't know why they (elections) should be delinked, because it was an avoidable controversy, I thought. There was no need to delink them," the former CEC said.

"When the convention (holding elections to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat simultaneously) has been so, it could have been easily followed, or even if there was difficulty, the Himachal elections could have been postponed by four or five days," he said.

The EC had on October 12, announced that the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh would be held in a single phase on November 9 and the results would be declared on December 18.

The poll panel however, did not announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat, but Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti had said that the elections will be held before December 18.

On the BJP MP Varun Gandhi reportedly terming the poll panel a "toothless tiger", Krishnamurthy said, "There is no power (with the poll panel) to deregister (derecognise parties), but whether it makes it (EC) toothless animal, I don't know."

Gandhi had reportedly said the Election Commission was a "toothless tiger" as it had never derecognised any political party for not submitting poll expenditure details within the stipulated time.

"Yes, there is no power (to derecognise parties), and that power should be available. Law can be amended to say that if you (EC) have power to register, you can deregister a party under certain circumstances," Krishnamurthy added.

Tags: election commission, election commissioner, t s krishnamurthy, aadhaar card
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the "kawaii" (cute) fluffiness of its ubiquitous pop culture. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham