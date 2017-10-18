Aadhaar can be sole identity proof for voting, says ex-CEC Krishnamurthy

Krishnamurthy questioned the need to have election ID card as well as an Aadhaar card.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said till the entire country is covered by Aadhaar, both the cards should be allowed as ID proof for voting. (Photo| PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy on Tuesday advocated that the voter ID card can be done away with, and replaced with the Aadhaar, as the sole identity proof for voting.

At present, the Election Commission allows a number of documents, including passport, as identity proof in the absence of voter ID card.

"Today, we are having too many cards, leading to so many complications. Don't introduce too many complications in the system. The time has come wherein we should think of having only one card, no matter which card it is," Krishnamurthy said.

"The ID proof can be the Aadhaar card itself, when you are using it for all the other purposes. It can be used for elections also," he said.

"Aadhaar itself can be made as an election ID card. Why do you want to have election ID card as well as an Aadhaar card? If all voters are covered by the Aadhaar card, then you should eliminate the voter ID card and make Aadhaar the only ID for electoral purposes," Krishnamurthy said.

He said till the entire country is covered by Aadhaar, both the cards should be allowed as ID proof for voting.

"You can set a particular cut-off date, may be 2019 or 2020 or whatever timeline which suits the best, but everybody should have an Aadhaar card (for voting)", the former CEC said.

He also said there was no need for the Election Commission to "delink" the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, and further termed the whole issue as an "avoidable controversy".

Krishnamurthy argued that the Himachal Pradesh election could have been postponed by a few days to club it with that in Gujarat.

"I don't know why they (elections) should be delinked, because it was an avoidable controversy, I thought. There was no need to delink them," the former CEC said.

"When the convention (holding elections to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat simultaneously) has been so, it could have been easily followed, or even if there was difficulty, the Himachal elections could have been postponed by four or five days," he said.

The EC had on October 12, announced that the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh would be held in a single phase on November 9 and the results would be declared on December 18.

The poll panel however, did not announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat, but Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti had said that the elections will be held before December 18.

On the BJP MP Varun Gandhi reportedly terming the poll panel a "toothless tiger", Krishnamurthy said, "There is no power (with the poll panel) to deregister (derecognise parties), but whether it makes it (EC) toothless animal, I don't know."

Gandhi had reportedly said the Election Commission was a "toothless tiger" as it had never derecognised any political party for not submitting poll expenditure details within the stipulated time.

"Yes, there is no power (to derecognise parties), and that power should be available. Law can be amended to say that if you (EC) have power to register, you can deregister a party under certain circumstances," Krishnamurthy added.