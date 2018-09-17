The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

Tea and Rahul Gandhi for company: Cong chief takes a break during MP roadshow

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi alighted from the bus during his Bhopal roadshow and enjoyed tea and ‘samosa’ at a stall near Sadar Manzil.

Senior party leaders, including MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and state party’s campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, were seen by his side. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 Senior party leaders, including MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and state party’s campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, were seen by his side. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Bhopal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a brief halt during his roadshow in Bhopal Monday and had tea and ‘samosa’ at a roadside stall.

He also posed for a selfie with the tea stall owner and his staff, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari told PTI.

Earlier, the 48-year-old Congress chief set out on the roadshow after taking blessings from 11 Hindu priests as he kick-started his party’s campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Enroute his 15-km-long roadshow, Gandhi alighted from the bus and enjoyed tea and ‘samosa’ at a stall near Sadar Manzil, said Patwari, the legislator from Indore district in MP.

When Patwari told Gandhi that the tea shop owner and his staff members wanted a selfie with him, the Congress chief happily obliged.

Senior party leaders, including MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and state party’s campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, were seen by his side.

After having the refreshments, Gandhi hopped on to the bus to continue with his roadshow.

A large number of Congressmen and local people queued along the road sides and jostled to catch a glimpse of the Gandhi scion.

Security personnel were seen having a tough time in ensuring a smooth passage for Gandhi’s vehicle amid the crowded roads.

The Congress chief, whom the main opposition party in the state has been describing a “Shiv bhakt” in banners and posters put up in Bhopal, arrived at the airport here earlier in the day to a grand welcome.

Read: 'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi launches mega Madhya Pradesh campaign today

Kamal Nath and Scindia received him at the airport.

As Gandhi left the airport, several Congressmen holding party flags chanted “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad”.

Hindu priests, chanting mantras, blessed Gandhi as he reached the Lalgathi area, amid a heavy security cover, to launch the poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling for the last 15 years.

Before hopping on to the bus for the roadshow, Gandhi performed a ‘puja’.

The roadshow, after passing through the main streets of the city, will conclude at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s Dussehra Maidan, where the Congress president will interact with party cadres.

Before leaving in the evening, Gandhi will address a meeting of Congress workers, which is also open to public.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi road show, kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham