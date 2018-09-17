The Asian Age | News

PM Modi turns 68, Rahul Gandhi wishes him ‘good health, happiness’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'good health and happiness'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th and Twitter is all abuzz with wishes and greetings pouring in for him.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wished the Prime Minister good health and happiness.

"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress chief’s wish to PM Modi is right above last tweet on September 15, where he accused the Prime Minister over the Vijay Mallya case, alleging that the PM’s “blue-eyed boy” in the CBI weakened the lookout notice against the fugitive business tycoon and allowed him to escape the country.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been constantly accusing the Centre for its policies, also wished the Prime Minister on his 68th birthday.

Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a 13-day official tour to Europe, tweeted: “Birthaday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodiji.”

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP celebrated PM Modi's 68th birthday by gifting gold rings to babies born today.

Also Read: PM Modi's 68th birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP gifts gold rings to babies born today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP national president Amit Shah were among the first to greet PM Modi on his birthday today.

