The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

No discrimination against tourists for sexual orientation: KJ Alphons

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 5:49 pm IST

On September 6, the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex between consenting adults is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural.

The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community. (Photo: Twitter | KJ Alphons)
 The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community. (Photo: Twitter | KJ Alphons)

New Delhi: India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation and everyone is welcome to come to the country, Tourism Minister K J Alphons said on Monday.

The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community.

"Our tourism is for all. We do not discriminate against sexual preferences of anyone. Everybody is welcome here, absolutely everyone. We believe in tourism for all," Alphons told newspersons at the launch of the India Tourism Mart.

The minister, however, had initially refused to answer the question, terming it as "irrelevant". Later, he addressed it.

On September 6, the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex between consenting adults is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it.

Tags: kj alphons, supreme court, homosexuality, section 377
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham