J&K: Territorial Army jawan shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam's Shurat

Srinagar: Militants on Monday shot dead a Territorial Army soldier in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The ultras barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik at Churath in Kulgam and shot at him from a close range, a police official said.

The official said Malik, a soldier in the Territorial Army, died on the spot.

Further details are awaited.