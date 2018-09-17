The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

India, All India

Heard arrested activists' case on foundation of liberty, SC to Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 2:26 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Monday extended house arrest of 5 rights activists, suspected of having Maoist links, till Sep 19.

Five activists were arrested in multiple raids across country in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case in August. (Photo: File)
 Five activists were arrested in multiple raids across country in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case in August. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the house arrest of five rights activists, suspected of having Maoist links, till September 19.

While setting September 19 as the final day of hearing of the petition challenging the arrest of rights activists, the apex court said, “Every criminal investigation is based on allegations. We have to see whether there is some material”.

Earlier, the Centre questioned the way petitioners had directly approached the Supreme Court seeking the release of five rights activists.

Senior lawyer Maninder Singh appearing for Central government said, "They (petitioners) have options to approach the lower court, high courts or even other legal options to seek redressal."

“The menace of Maoists and Naxalites is increasing day by day, and it is these accused persons who are responsible for the increasing threat of the anti-social activities,” Singh further told the apex court.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra observed: “We entertained the case on the foundations of liberty. Issues like independent inquiry etc, comes at a later stage.”

A petition by historian Romila Thapar and four others has challenged the arrest of the five activists that sparked series of protests from human rights activists. The petition sought the release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

The Maharashtra government also told the top court that the accused have been arrested for their involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

Tushar Mehta, senior lawyer appearing for Maharashtra government, said, “The accused have not only been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case but they also seem to be disrupting peace in the country.”

The Maharashtra government further opposed the petition filed and claimed that the petitioners are neither related to the case nor they have any idea about it.

“Those who had filed the petition are neither related to the case nor do they have any idea about it. Also, there are many alleged incriminating documents recovered from accused,” Mehta added.

Representing several petitioners, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the reason behind directly approaching the apex court was to appeal for a court-monitored probe or an investigation by the CBI or the NIA to determine gravity of the case and also to find out who were involved in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Singhvi also said one of the accused, Varavar Rao, had been acquitted in all 25 cases filed against him. Another accused Vernon Gonsalves was acquitted in 17 cases out of 18 and Arun Ferreira was acquitted in all 11 cases.

He also said no accused person was present in the programme of Yalgar Parishad that day. They were not named in the FIR either.

Maharashtra Police had, on August 28, raided the homes of the prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira, lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha were arrested.

The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year, which had later triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Maharashtra.

Tags: supreme court, centre, activists' arrest, bhima koregaon case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

2

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

3

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

4

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

5

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham