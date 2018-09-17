The Asian Age | News

Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC scam

Published : Sep 17, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 5:07 pm IST

Delhi court took cognisance of charge sheet and directed all accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

