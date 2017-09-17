Red alert on UP-Nepal border for Honeypreet Insan

A senior police official, however, said on condition of anonymity that the intelligence input may have come too late.

In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a manhunt along the UP-Nepal border for Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The move comes after intelligence inputs that Honeypreet may try to cross over to Nepal.

ASP Maharajganj Ashutosh Shukla said that they have circulated photographs of Honeypreet to all bordering police stations and have also posted two women constables in each police station.

Special instructions have been given to the women constables to check every woman and girl, particularly those wearing burqa or some kind of veil, he added.

“We are not allowing any women or girl to cross over without frisking and document verification by jawans. Night patrolling on open border has been intensified and we are keeping round the clock vigil on those people crossing the border”, the police official said.

Sunauli, located about 90km form Gorakhpur, is the most favored town bordering Nepal and is one of the major transit points of human trafficking and smuggling from both sides of the border. More security personnel have been deployed there to ensure Ms Honeypreet does not reach a safe haven in Nepal.

Police vigil has also been stepped up on the border areas in Bahraich, Balrampur, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur that are less crowded and offer a safe conduit for criminals.

A senior police official, however, said on condition of anonymity that the intelligence input may have come too late.

“If Honeypreet had to cross over to Nepal, she must have done so immediately after she went missing on August 25 when Mr Gurmeet Singh was arrested. She will obviously not wait for the agencies to get her”, he said.