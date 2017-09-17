The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Red alert on UP-Nepal border for Honeypreet Insan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 6:46 am IST

A senior police official, however, said on condition of anonymity that the intelligence input may have come too late.

In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)
 In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a manhunt along the UP-Nepal border for Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The move comes after intelligence inputs that Honeypreet may try to cross over to Nepal.

ASP Maharajganj Ashutosh Shukla said that they have circulated photographs of Honeypreet to all bordering police stations and have also posted two women constables in each police station.

Special instructions have been given to the women constables to check every woman and girl, particularly those wearing burqa or some kind of veil, he added.

“We are not allowing any women or girl to cross over without frisking and document verification by jawans. Night patrolling on open border has been intensified and we are keeping round the clock vigil on those people crossing the border”, the police official said.

Sunauli, located about 90km form Gorakhpur, is the most favored town bordering Nepal and is one of the major transit points of human trafficking and smuggling from both sides of the border. More security personnel have been deployed there to ensure Ms Honeypreet does not reach a safe haven in Nepal.

Police vigil has also been stepped up on the border areas in Bahraich, Balrampur, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur that are less crowded and offer a safe conduit for criminals.

A senior police official, however, said on condition of anonymity that the intelligence input may have come too late.

“If Honeypreet had to cross over to Nepal, she must have done so immediately after she went missing on August 25 when Mr Gurmeet Singh was arrested. She will obviously not wait for the agencies to get her”, he said.

Tags: honeypreet insan, gurmeet ram rahim singh, up-nepal border
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

2

Here are the signs you are falling in love

3

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

4

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

5

Ig Nobel awardees answer real questions that are both funny and informative

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham