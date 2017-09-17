PM's birthday to be observed as 'Seva Diwas'

On his 67th birthday, Modi will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada's Kevadi.

New Delhi: To celebrate the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narenrdra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe 'Seva Diwas' today across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.

BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would be at Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the party's plan to celebrate their top leader's birthday as a 'day of service' (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.

Ministers and party leaders will attend the events nationwide, he said.

On his 67th birthday, Modi will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada's Kevadi. He will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation.

After the inauguration at the dam site at Kevadia, Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, billed as a 'Statue of Unity', and a memorial complex dedicated to the country's first home minister are coming up.

Thereafter, the prime minister will attend the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and address a gathering at Dabhoi.

He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum during the event.

Modi would then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.