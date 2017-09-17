The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu has held her nerve and clinched the first game in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final against Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: AP) PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title
 
India, All India

PM's birthday to be observed as 'Seva Diwas'

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 1:03 pm IST

On his 67th birthday, Modi will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada's Kevadi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: To celebrate the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narenrdra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe 'Seva Diwas' today across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.

BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would be at Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the party's plan to celebrate their top leader's birthday as a 'day of service' (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.

Ministers and party leaders will attend the events nationwide, he said.

On his 67th birthday, Modi will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada's Kevadi. He will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation.

After the inauguration at the dam site at Kevadia, Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, billed as a 'Statue of Unity', and a memorial complex dedicated to the country's first home minister are coming up.

Thereafter, the prime minister will attend the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and address a gathering at Dabhoi.

He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum during the event.

Modi would then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.

Tags: narenrdra modi, birthday, sardar sarovar dam, seva diwas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away

2

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title

3

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

4

Here are the signs you are falling in love

5

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham