The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pandya, Dhoni masterclass gets India to 281-7
 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu has held her nerve and clinched the first game in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final against Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: AP) PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to win Korean Open Super Series
 
India, All India

If weather permits, Marshal of IAF may be given Flypast: Sitharaman

ANI
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 5:42 pm IST

Also, a wreath was placed by Sitharaman on behalf of Modi, who is in Gujarat on Sunday to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays her last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays her last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stated that along with a state funeral and an appropriate gun salute, a Flypast may take place, depending on the weather conditions, to honour the contribution of Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh, who breathed his last on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media outside his Kautilya Marg residence, where she earlier placed a wreath on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and paid respect to the departed, the recently-appointed Raksha Mantri confirmed that the funeral will be held on Monday at 9.30 am at the Brar Square near Naraina.

"The mortal remains of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh are lying in state in his residence until tomorrow. The cortege will leave at 8.30 am on a gun carriage and will arrive at Brar Square around 9.30 am, where the last rites will take place. A state funeral has been announced along with an appropriate gun salute. If weather permits, a Flypast will be given to honour his contribution," said Sitharaman.

Further, the minister stated that a wreath was placed by her on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on Sunday  to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam, just after a wreath was placed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The family of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh is at his residence. His daughter has arrived from Europe, while the arrival of his son is awaited," she added.

India's pride Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh passed away on Saturday.

He was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest, the Defence Ministry said.

Remembering his contribution to the IAF, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Dabhoi, Gujarat said 'the country will always remember him and his discipline'.

"He was very disciplined and had high spirits. Yesterday when I came to know about his heart attack, I went to meet him in hospital. He was filled with the same energy and spirit," he said.

Apart from President Kovind and Sitharaman, the three Service Chiefs Sunil Lanba, Bipin Rawat and BS Dhanoa also paid their respects, along with Minister of State for Urban Development Hardeep Puri.

The National Flag will fly half-mast in Delhi on Monday, on account of the nation mourning the death.

Tags: indian air force, nirmala sitharaman, indian army, narendra modi, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Researchers shocking penis to cure impotence, and it works!

2

Florida 'hot cops' selfie results in avalanche of thirsty comments by women all around

3

In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away

4

'Mast mast 4 nain': Salman-Sonakhi are bonding as they gear up for Da-Bangg Tour in London

5

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to win Korean Open Super Series

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham