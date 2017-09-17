The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017

CPM expels Ritabrata Bandopadhyay from primary membership of party

Published : Sep 17, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 6:40 pm IST

The leader was warned by Party State Committee in 2016 for breaking party discipline and was asked to refrain from misusing social media.

Ritabrata Banerjee was the former general secretary of the Students' Federation of India and was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has expelled Ritabrata Bandopadhyay from the primary membership of the party, citing grave anti-party activities as the reason.

The letter issued by the party stated that Bandopadhyay had been cautioned by the Party State Committee in February, 2016 for breaking the party discipline and was asked to rectify himself and refrain from misusing social media.

The party has further constituted an enquiry commission to investigate four serious allegations against him - continuous leakage of internal party matters and discussions with the media, moral degeneration in relation to women, serious inconsistencies between his income and lavish-lifestyle incompatible with other members of the party.

"He was allowed to defend himself in that State Committee where he assiduously stated that the pity was his guardian and he would strictly abide by the discipline and accept the decision of the State Committee whatever action would have to be taken following the report of the enquiry commission," the statement read.

The statement further said that the enquiry committee found him guilty and even gave him a chance to rectify himself, but he refused to do so, following which he stands expelled from the party membership.

Ritabrata Banerjee was the former general secretary of the Students' Federation of India and was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014.

