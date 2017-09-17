The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Australia are in a commanding position after striking 5 early wickets vs India. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pandya-Dhoni get India to the 100-run mark
 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu has held her nerve and clinched the first game in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final against Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: AP) PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title
 
India, All India

CIC orders inquiry in note exchange at post office

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 2:56 pm IST

The apprehensions of wrongdoing were raised by a resident of the Central Government Employees Residents Welfare Association.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CIC has directed a probe into the exchange of demonetised currency at a post office in Palam here as it emerged from an RTI response that there were prima facie irregularities in the exchange of notes.

The apprehensions of wrongdoing were raised by a resident of the Central Government Employees Residents Welfare Association in old Pinto Park.

He had sought information about currency exchange from two post offices in the locality which was denied to him.

It was on the orders of the CIC that the information was finally provided which allegedly showed that outsiders had exchanged notes during the critical days of demonetisation.

The RTI applicant, Ramswaroop, has now submitted before the CIC that according to the gate entries of visitors, no outsider had entered the colony during those days last year.

He alleged the list of persons who exchanged notes in these two post offices must be a generated list, and the authorities should draw an inference that there could be an exchange of currency notes by manipulation of records.

"Appellant suspects a serious scandal is being hidden," Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu noted.

After the demonetisation in November 2016, several reports poured in revealing frauds, irregularities and wrongful exchange of currency notes, he said.

"Thus, nothing could be ruled out in these circumstances.

The Commission finds merit in his apprehension and the representation of Central Government Employees Residents Welfare Association, and recognises the need for a probe by verifying the names of the persons who exchanged old currency notes, with the names of residents and outsiders entered as available at the gate-entry register and resident members of the Association," he said.

He directed the First Appellate Authority of the postal department to submit its report to the Director General of Post Office, marking a copy to the Reserve Bank of India, the Ministry of Finance, and the PMO.

Acharyulu recommended that the DG of Postal Services, office of the Finance Ministry, RBI and the PMO take appropriate action on the findings.

In previous proceedings, he had said all public authorities should reveal information about demonetisation, which had affected every citizen of the country.

"All the public authorities have a moral, constitutional, RTI-based democratic responsibility to explain to each and every citizen who is affected by demonetisation, the information, reasons, impact and remedial measures, if discovered any negative impact," he had said.

He had said each person was affected by the decision and even beggars, rikshaw-pullers, push-cart sellers reeled under this stroke.

"If the suffering was just temporary and there will be windfalls in the future, let that also be told to the people officially by each and every public authority concerned with demonetisation," he had said.

Tags: central information commission, demonetisation, post office depost, note ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away

2

'Mast mast 4 nain': Salman-Sonakhi are bonding as they gear up for Da-Bangg Tour in London

3

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title

4

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

5

Here are the signs you are falling in love

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham