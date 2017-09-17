The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu has held her nerve and clinched the first game in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final against Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: AP) PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title
 
India, All India

CBI to file charge sheet in Gurgaon schoolboy murder: police

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 11:21 am IST

The report will be handed over to the CBI once it takes over the investigation within a couple of weeks, police said.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI)
 Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon: A charge sheet in the murder of a 7-year-old schoolboy inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon, will be submitted in court by the CBI after it takes charge of the case, the Gurgaon Police said on Sunday.

Gurgaon Police said it has prepared the charge sheet in the case in which bus conductor Ashok Kumar is the only accused in the murder of the Class 2 student inside the school's toilet on the morning of September 8, but the SIT will not file it in court.

The report will be handed over to the CBI once it takes over the investigation within a couple of weeks, police said.

Although Gurgaon Police chief Sandeep Khirwar remained tight-lipped on the matter but Chief PRO and ACP, Manish Sehgal said that now Gurgaon Police have nothing to do with the case.

"The charge sheet will be now submitted by CBI as the case has been recommended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to CBI for the probe," Sehgal told PTI.

However, the family members of the victim Pradhuman and his father Varun Thakur were not satisfied with the theory of 14 teams of SIT of Gurgaon police and demanded a CBI inquiry alleging destruction of key evidence by the school management.

The family members also questioned the callous and brazen attitude of Gurgaon Police when a dog squad was pressed into service at their residence to ensure foolproof security just before the CM's visit on Friday.

"The same police have failed to use a dog squad even a week after my only son's murder inside the school. Maybe it could have produced vital clues and helped the police arrest the accused without any delay since the very first day," Thakur said.

Following strong demands for a CBI probe in the case, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar finally recommended a probe by the agency after meeting the grieving family on Saturday.

Tags: ryan international school, student murder, central bureau of investigation, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away

2

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, becomes 1st Indian to clinch Korean Open Super Series title

3

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

4

Here are the signs you are falling in love

5

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham